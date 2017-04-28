Naomi Campbell has launched a beauty line with Starlite Shop.

The 46-year-old supermodel has teamed up with the Spanish company to produce a 14-piece nail varnish collection, and the brunette beauty is ''really proud'' of her creations and the brand Naomi Campbell Design.

The catwalk icon shared the news of her latest venture on her social media sites.

The 'Empire' actress - who portrays Camilla marks in the popular American series - shared an image of her from the campaign on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, which she captioned: ''I'm really proud to release my own brand #NaomiCampbellDesign, you will find all my designs at starliteshop.com! I'm very excited about this new adventure! @starlite_shop (sic).''

And the fashion mogul has also thanked Antonio Banderas for ''welcoming'' her to the company, as the 56-year-old Spanish actor also has his own capsule collection with the e-store, which includes an extensive eyewear line, as well as a range of iPhone cases, wallets and a pen.

Naomi's post continued: ''Thank you for welcoming me aboard @antoniobanderasoficial! (sic).''

The 'The Mask of Zorro' has also taken to social media to share how ''thrilled'' he is to be working with Naomi.

He tweeted: ''.@NaomiCampbell Thrilled to team up with you, welcome Naomi!!! @Starlite_Shop (sic).''

And the Málaga-bron star also shared a video to congratulate the style muse.

Speaking in the clip, which he shared on the site, he said: ''My dear Naomi, I'm so happy to finally, after so many years of knowing eachother, we are going to work together with something. Eevrything arrives at the right time. I hope to see you very soon, and share a lot of moments and advdentures ... with Starlite Shop. See you there, Love you.''