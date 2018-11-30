Naomi Campbell has launched her own YouTube channel.

The 48-year-old supermodel has created 'Being Naomi' to give fans a unique insight into her modelling career and business endeavours because the fashion icon has revealed she wants to ''share the things she's learned'' over her 30-year spanning career with the ''next generation''.

Speaking on her channel, she said: ''I want to share more of me with you that you get to see me as a real person and the things that mean a lot to me.

''It's taken me a long time to get to this point because I've always had such a fear of showing but I felt like YouTube was the place to do it.

''This is the day we live in and I wanna share the things that we've learned I wanna pass it on what's the point of me keeping all the stuff in.

''I wanna share it with women across the world and especially women and young women in Africa, I wanna see the next generation use the things that I've said.''

Naomi also wants her new platform to inspire young women to ''pursue their dreams'' and show the world who she is.

Speaking to Vogue, she added: ''I want to show the world who I am and what I stand for, my hope is that when you engage with my channel that you are inspired by what you see, that it pushes you to be the best you can be, to do your part in the world and to pursue your dreams.''

Naomi isn't the only industry legend using YouTube to reach fans, as Victoria Beckham has also announced that she's launching a channel on the video-sharing website, describing it as a ''new chapter'' in her life.