Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Steve McQueen have been appointed Contributing Editors at British Vogue.

The catwalk superstars and '12 Years A Slave' director will share their respective expertise as members of the editorial team of the iconic fashion magazine from August.

The magazine's new editor Edward Enninful said: ''As two of the biggest international style influencers and supermodels, the impact Naomi and Kate have in today's culture is enormous.''

''Being an acclaimed filmmaker and Turner Prize-winning artist, Steve will bring an increased depth to the arts within the magazine.''

Edward also revealed ex-Welsh model and former Editor-at-Large of Vogue Grace Coddington will be returning as well.

He added: ''Grace's relationship with Vogue started at a very young age; she has become synonymous with the title and is as much loved in Britain as is she is globally.

''I am very much looking forward to working with these friends and colleagues on their ideas for upcoming issues.''

Edward is the in-coming editor-in-chief and is taking over the reins of British Vogue in August following the departure of its longest-serving editor Alexandra Shulman in January this year.

The news comes after former Vogue fashion director Lucinda Chambers said she was fired without notice by Edward.

She told Vestoj: ''Fashion can chew you up and spit you out.''

However, Conde Nast denied the claims and told The Drum in a statement: ''It's usual for an incoming editor to make some changes to the team. Any changes made are done with the full knowledge of senior management.''