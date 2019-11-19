Naomi Campbell isn't worried about being relevant.

The 49-year-old model doesn't care about ''keeping up with anyone'' or trying to ''compete'' and turns to social media to express herself.

Asked if she's worried about staying relevant, she said: ''I hear that word a lot. People talk about it a lot. I'm not trying to stay relevant, I'm not trying to keep up with anyone or compete. I like the fact that I can express myself and have control of my content. It belongs to me, and I can be me, and not have to worry about how it's edited.''

And the supermodel is ''blessed'' by all the opportunities she has been given.

Talking about her new project, she added to The Guardian: ''I don't want to write a story just to write a story. I want it to be for young women, to inspire them, or help them in some way. I'm blessed at the opportunities I still have - but how many times was I called a bitch, because I stood up for myself back in the day? Finally it's balanced out. But it's not changed me. This is the way I've always been.''

Meanwhile, Naomi previously insisted she has never had a ''strategy'' when it comes to her work, and says her biggest tip is just to make sure you ''take time out''.

She added: ''I don't have a strategy. I would work, and then I would not work. You'd see me, and then I'd disappear and do something else and come back. That's how I've basically kept ... That's been the way of my path. I would never quit, I would just take time out. And I think you have to take time out for yourself in life, period, you have to go and do the things you want to do.''