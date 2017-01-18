Naomi Campbell is the new face of Givenchy Jeans Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.

The 46-year-old supermodel has taken to social media to tease her latest collaboration with the fashion house with a string of images of her modelling in the latest commercial, which sees her sport a pair of black jeans with three white stars emblazoned on her derriere, as she peels off a black top.

Alongside a short clip of the advert, which has been edited with a black and white filter, and was shared on the fashion muse's Instagram account, she wrote: ''@givenchyofficial Jeans SS17 PiNUPS @justinvlevy directed by @luigiandiango #family#gang #givenchyJean #givenchypinup@reneegarnes #I love you @riccardotisci17 thank you (sic).''

The brunette beauty has admitted she is grateful for the 42-year-old fashion designer Riccardo Tisci - who was named the Creative Director of Givenchy in 2005 - for ''always'' pushing her beyond her comfort zone.

Alongside an image of Naomi perched topless on fellow model Justin Levy's shoulders, she wrote: ''Meet the new @givenchyofficial Jeans SS17 PiNUPS @justinvlevy @luigiandiango@carineroitfeld #family #gang#givenchyJean #givenchypinup@reneegarnes #I love you @riccardotisci17 thank you for always pushing me out of my comfort zone for another great project (sic).''

And the creative mastermind has credited the catwalk star as an ''icon'' and one of his friends in a heartfelt message.

He captioned a picture of Naomi in the all noir attire: ''THE ICON AND MY FRIEND @iamnaomicampbell IN @GivenchyOfficial JEANS by @luigiandiango @carineroitfeld@Studio191ny #Family #Gang#GivenchyJeans #Love #GivenchyPinUp#GGirl (sic).''

The French designer brand has also shared images from the photoshoot as well as behind-the-scenes footage on their photo-sharing site.

They captioned a string of posts: ''Givenchy Jeans: Naomi Campbell & Justin Levy are the new faces of the #Givenchy Jeans by @riccardotisci17 Campaign shot by @luigiandiango. #Love #Family #Gang#GivenchyJeans

Style by @carineroitfeld

Art direction by @studio191ny

'' Givenchy Jeans: Naomi Campbell backstage shooting the #Givenchy Jeans by @riccardotisci17 Campaign by @luigiandiango. #Love#Family #Gang #GivenchyJeans

Style by @carineroitfeld

Art direction by @studio191ny (sic).''