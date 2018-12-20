Naomi Campbell is the new face of Nars Cosmetics, which is her first ever beauty campaign.
Naomi Campbell is ''honoured'' to be the new face of Nars Cosmetics.
Despite being one the world's most in-demand models, the 48-year-old catwalk superstar has never fronted a beauty campaign until now and she is delighted to be working with her good friend, French photographer and the cosmetic company's founder Francois Nars.
In a statement, Naomi said: ''Francois and I are like family and the same goes for Nars. I am honoured to be a part of such an incredible brand for so long.''
Naomi is fronting the Spring 2019 campaigns for Radiance Repowered and Orgasm and Nars creator Francois wanted to work with the supermodel because he has always ''admired'' her ''style and beauty''.
Francois added: ''Naomi is a living icon and brings such strong personality to the camera. She and I are like family. I have known her since the very beginning of her career. From the start, I have admired her, her beauty, and her style.''
Naomi has also picked out her favourite products from the prestigious range which include, the Taj Mahal blush, Mambo Eyeliner, Climax mascara, 7 Deadly Sins Palette and Dragon girl Velevt Matte Lip Pencil.
She announced last night to her 6.1 million followers about the surprise move and admitted she was very ''excited'' for the future alongside her first campaign shot.
