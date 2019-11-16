Naomi Campbell is in love.

The 49-year-old model - who briefly dated Liam Payne earlier this year - revealed that she is dating a new mystery man and she is happier than ever.

When asked during an interview with The Guardian Weekend magazine if she is in love, she said: ''Yes. It's f**king hectic! It's actually not someone that you know, but my heart... my heart is happy. I love a lot of people for different reasons. And the other thing that's taken me a while to understand in my growing up is that you have to accept and love yourself first, and not be validated by someone else.''

Naomi - who has previously dated U2's Adam Clayton, Robert De Niro, buisnessmen Flavio Briatore, Vladislav Doronin and Rihanna's current boyfriend Hassan Jameel - also revealed she is still close to all of her exes ''except one''.

She added: ''You come for someone that I love and care about, I'm defending them.''

And Naomi said that she is passionate about mental health before opening up about how therapy has helped her.

She said: ''I want to stay in the light. I don't want to be in darkness. I don't have depression, but mental health is something that I care about a lot and it makes me happy to know that [the UK] is taking mental health seriously now. I think it's great what [Princes] William and Harry have done in bringing that to the forefront. In the 90s, saying you had a shrink - people would look at you like you're nuts. They are such old clichés but, whatever career you do, you need to have someone you can talk to. It's healthy. Recovery is healthy. That was my first fight and I stand by it.''

Naomi will turn 50 next year and is already planning a huge party to celebrate.

She said: ''I'm not afraid of being 50. I'm looking forward to a good old dance, too. I want to make sure I dance the night away, surrounded by people I love and who have been with me through thick and thin. I just want us to be in a beautiful place I have chosen. Now it's about working out the logistics.''