Naomi Campbell doesn't think of herself as a fashion icon.

The 49-year-old supermodel has been named the winner of the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 Fashion Awards, but has said that whilst the title is ''an honour'', she's never really considered herself to be an icon.

Asked if she thinks of herself as an icon, she said: ''No, I don't. I don't. I've never seen myself as a supermodel, either. It's just labels. But it's an honour to have this label. I think the word icon just means you've put in your time, put in your years or decades, basically.''

Naomi has been in the industry for several decades, but says she's never had a ''strategy'' when it comes to her work, and says her biggest tip is just to make sure people ''take time out'' for themselves.

She added: ''I don't have a strategy. I would work, and then I would not work. You'd see me, and then I'd disappear and do something else and come back. That's how I've basically kept ... That's been the way of my path. I would never quit, I would just take time out. And I think you have to take time out for yourself in life, period, you have to go and do the things you want to do.''

The beauty turns 50 this year, and is ''looking forward'' to reaching the milestone.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: ''I'm so embracing of it. I can't wait. I'm not scared, I can't wait. I'm so ... I tell people I'm 49 and they look at me and don't believe it. I feel good, and people say to me 'Why do you say your age when you don't look it?' and I'm like 'Well, you can Google me so there's not point [in lying]'. I've never been a believer of trying to change the digits. But no, I can't wait to embrace ... to get to my milestone of 50. I'm looking forward to it.''