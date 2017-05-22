Naomi Campbell has to ''take action'' when she has a dream to achieve something and the feeling doesn't go away.

The 47-year-old supermodel set up the charity Fashion for Relief in 2005 and held a catwalk show for the organisation in Cannes, France, on Sunday (21.05.17) to raise money for Save The Children, and she has admitted for three years she has wanted to ''do something'' but was advised against it because her ambition was deemed ''too political'', although the naysayers only fuelled her desire to go ahead with her vision even more.

Speaking in a video interview with the Mail Online about her goals, the brunette beauty said: ''And three years ago I wanted to do something, everyone told me no it's too political and that thought and that dream didn't leave my mind. I'm the kind of person when I dream and it doesn't go away I have to take action, and that's what I'm doing.

''I just thought it [France] would be a good place to come back to [for the catwalk show]. Cannes, France has always been welcoming and embracing of Fashion for Relief, and supportive, and it's really important to get the message and awareness out there for everyone to understand they can make a difference in helping a child's life.''

Although the catwalk icon believes the fashion industry and individuals are ''doing more'' philanthropic work, she has claimed her work went unnoticed for many years.

She explained: ''I feel that we are doing more. I think the fashion industry is definitely, now, many different avenues, and many different people are doing many more things in their own way. And that's important. Never criticise because that, I think for me, you don't know what someone's doing.

''I've been doing philanthropy they call it now, which I never use that before, I was doing it since 1993 and no one knew about it for 10 or so years, so I think it's timing as well.

''We take it for granted, that we can just turn on the tap take a shower, turn on the tap, put the kettle on, turn on the tap and take a bath, remember these people don't have that privilege. We are so privileged in so many things and I think most importantly, for me, it's changed my whole perspective, I have been to many camps in many places in the world and it really has made me feel we can give in so many ways.''

And the British star has taken to social media to thank everyone for ''all the love and support''.

Alongside a picture of Naomi on the runway during the showcase, which she posted on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''#FashionForRelief#Cannes 2017 #I SaveTheChildren @savechildrenuk @versace_official@donatella_versace grateful for all the love and support tonight@fashion4relief .we come together as ONE . We can make a difference to saving a child (sic).''