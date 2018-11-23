Naomi Campbell hasn't taken off her diamond Tiffany & Co waist chain in ''almost 20 years''.

The 48-year-old supermodel - who stars in the iconic brand's new Dreamland Holiday campaign - has revealed that she has a custom-designed platinum Diamonds by the Yard waist chain by Tiffany that has ''become part of her'', and is special to her because nobody can see it.

Speaking to People, Naomi said: ''I've been wearing it for almost 20 years.

''I have it on now and I never take it off. It's not something you can see, but it's become a part of me. I'm very attached to it.''

The British beauty stars in the festive commercial alongside her ''family'' member Zoe Kravitz, Xiao Wen Ju and Maye Musk at a Mad Hatter-style tea party.

Naomi added: ''Zoë is like family to me, so it was wonderful to work with her on this project. Tiffany & Co. always does an amazing job of telling a story, and the theme 'Believe in Dreams' spoke so truly to me. It's something I live my life by.''

Meanwhile, Naomi - who is famous for her slender figure and sculpted look - also admitted that she only started visiting the gym ''about a year ago''.

She confessed: ''I actually just started working out about a year ago. I find that it helps me both physically and mentally.

''I have so much energy after a circuit workout, and I love the calming, spiritual side that yoga brings me. Blending the two workouts for me is the perfect combination.''