Naomi Campbell has a ''colon clean'' every year as part of her detox regime.

The 46-year-old supermodel has revealed her secrets to staying fit and healthy and has spilled that she regular cleanses her body of toxins with a strict diet which involves replacing meals with special drinks.

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Tuesday (09.05.17), she said: ''I don't diet but I do a detox two or three times a year. You need to pre-book a colon clean, it's important for your body. Right now I'm on my detox one of this year is two shakes and a meal at lunch, so one shake in a morning, with the supplements.''

Explaining what her ''clean detox'' consists of, she added: ''It's a powdered shake and you can add green things to it and I have it with green juice. It looks like strawberry when I've finished with it because I put raspberries, blueberries, blackberries no strawberries no dark shades.''

And when she's not on a detox, Naomi still eliminates certain foods from her diet altogether.

The statuesque beauty no longer eats chicken as it can contain high levels of oestrogen with an imbalance of the hormone resulting in an increased risk of breast and endometrial cancers, disrupt women's menstrual cycles and cause tumours and cysts.

She explained: ''After my mum had breast cancer I decided, when my mum said, 'I'm not going to have any chicken anymore', I cut out chicken because I didn't want to eat things that were extra hormones so certain things I did stop.''

Speaking about her fitness regime, Naomi said: ''I've tried the gym - it doesn't work for me - the gym or the machines. I've been to the bootcamp I like that. I like yoga and Pilates and I watch what I eat.''