Naomi Campbell reportedly gave her middle finger to animal rights activists outside Dolce & Gabbana's new store in New York after they accused her of wearing fur.

The 47-year-old supermodel seemingly lost her temper with a group of protesters, who were holding up ''Fur Is Dead'' and ''Dolce & Gabbana has blood on their hands'' signs outside the brand's new space on Mercer Street on Wednesday (11.04.18) as she flipped them the bird after they insinuated that she was wearing a dead animal.

An eye witness told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''When Naomi Campbell walked in, she gave them the middle finger.''

However, a representative for the brunette beauty has said Naomi was angry because the protesters were ''screaming at her'' when she wasn't wearing fur.

The statement said: ''She wasn't wearing fur, and the protesters were screaming at her and heckling everyone.''

This isn't the first time Naomi has been urged to ditch fur from her wardrobe as Pamela Anderson - who is a long-time vegan and animal activist - sent her a direct message last year after she was spotted wearing a coat made from animal skin.

The 50-year-old actress - who works closely with animal rights organisation PETA - said: ''So many animals were anally electrocuted for this coat and sometimes skinned alive. Naomi, I adore you. I wish you wouldn't wear fur. People follow you. You are a fashion icon. This is heartbreaking. Please have a heart and lose the real fur.''

To make matters worse, Naomi - along with fellow models Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Elle Macpherson - stripped off for a PETA campaign that read: ''We'd rather go naked than wear fur.'' in 1994.

She's since branded the campaign a ''mistake.''