Naomi Campbell ''couldn't sleep'' before her first Gap campaign.

The 46-year-old catwalk icon - who has boasted a successful career in the fashion industry spanning over three decades - has admitted when she was first booked to star in the fashion houses commercial and photoshoot in 1993 she was overwhelmed with nerves.

The brunette beauty shared the news on social media with a picture of her from the commercial, which she captioned: ''My first @Gap campaign was nerve racking, I couldn't sleep the night before. It was one of the first jobs where I shot as myself, not shot as a character. (sic).''

And the fashion muse has returned Gap over two decades later to star in the brand's latest campaign Generation Gap, alongside Elizabeth Jagger, Chelsea Tyler, Evan Ross and Rumer Willis, to launch the label's limited edition capsule the 90s Archive Re-Issue.

Naomi has admitted she feels ''amazing'' starring in the commercial, and wearing the same outfit she adorned in her debut shoot for Gap.

She continued: ''Its amazing to be part of a Gap campaign again #24 years later wearing same outfit #TheArchiveReissue #stevenmeisel (sic).''

Gap's Chief Marketing Officer, Craig Brommers, believes the new line ''seemed right'' to create.

He said: ''The 90s is having a sartorial moment and we have an archive of pieces that set the tone for that decade commercially and culturally, so it seemed right to re-issue some of those pieces and the stories that come with them.''

And Naomi, who performs a dance routine in the adverts accompanying video, has revealed it took her a matter of minutes to learn the routine.

Speaking previously, she said: ''It took me a minute to learn the little dance we all did together. We didn't rehearse or anything like that. I felt like it was more organic for me to just go and pick it up on the spot - we didn't want it to seem like a performance.''