Naomi Campbell feels ''so blessed'' to have been in the fashion industry for 33 years.

The 48-year-old model has graced the covers of more than 500 magazines during her iconic fashion career, and now the star has taken to Instagram to thank her mother Valerie Morris and her friends and family for ''believing in her dreams'' and helping her to prove critics wrong after they said she would ''only last 11 years'' in the industry.

Captioning an image of herself, she wrote: ''They said I would only last 11 years, but here I am today celebrating 33 years in the business of fashion! I feel so blessed and grateful to God. I never thought that there would be a day when I would even convey such a message on social media!

''To my beautiful mother Valerie Morris @valeriemorriscampbell I thank you for believing in the dreams of a 3 year old and letting me be me. Your love and support has kept me going through good and bad times. I love you mum.

''To my family and friends that have been with me on this incredible journey throughout these years, stuck by me through thick and thin , you know who you are and I thank you. (sic)''

Fashion icon Naomi has shown no signs of slowing down in the near-future, because she wants to ''nurture the new and next generation'' and will rest when ''God wants'' her to.

She added: ''I go from plane to plane from city to city almost daily and I'm constantly working. My friends are always telling me to slow down and rest but I'm at a point in my career where my vision is crystal clear, and for now I'm on a mission. A mission to nurture the new and next generation. A mission to ensure that my industry - the fashion industry - is a place that's diverse and of equal opportunity and I'm on a mission to change the narrative and perception of the great continent of Africa! I do believe that I will rest when God wants me to, but until then I'll keep going! Love you all Loads Naomi (sic)''