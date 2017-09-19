Nadine Coyle won't put up with people criticising her or her former Girls Aloud bandmates on social media.

The 32-year-old singer and the rest of the group, Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding and Kimberley Walsh, parted ways in 2013 and although she has had issues with some of the girls Nadine will not tolerate unkind comments about them being posted to her online and she isn't afraid to use the block function on her Twitter account to silence the trolls.

In an interview with the new issue of Grazia magazine, she said: ''If I see more than two or three [negative comments] from the same person, I immediately block them. If people say anything negative about the other girls, I block them too. It's just not nice.''

The 'Go To Work' singer is regularly in touch with Sarah - who recently won 'Celebrity Big Brother' - but she has no idea why that is the only relationship she has with anyone from the group at the moment.

She said: ''I literally just got a Snapchat from Sarah. We Snapchat each other. And I'm really looking forward to meeting up with her at some point in the very near future. And that's it. That's as far as it goes. I don't know [why I bonded with her more], we're completely different. But I think we're all completely different.''

Although a reunion seems very far away, Nadine would be open to reconcile with the other four girls to celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2022.

She said: ''That's five years away. Who knows? But it sounds good to me.''

The 'Biology' singer has previously claimed that tensions arose in the group - which was formed on TV talent show 'Popstars: The Rivals' in 2002 - when she was given more lead vocal parts on their hit songs.

Speaking on The Sun newspaper's 'Bizarre Life' podcast, she said: ''It was fine at the start but there's always politics in any band.

''It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn't happening. And it made people, very bitter. They didn't like that ... So yeah there was [a divide]. We're all very, very different characters.''