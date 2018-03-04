Nadine Coyle claims Girls Aloud rarely spoke to one another off stage.

The 32-year-old singer admitted there was always a ''distance'' between herself, Sarah Harding, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, and they used to stay in their own dressing rooms before a show.

She said: ''There was always a distance between us.

''We all had our own dressing rooms and we'd just meet up to go on stage.''

And even after a gig, the 'Sound of the Underground' hitmakers wouldn't hang out together.

Nadine explained in an interview with Fabulous magazine: ''A lot of the dancers were my friends from very early on, so I'd be going out and finding the local gay bar, which meant that we distanced ourselves.''

And when the quintet won their first Brit Award, Best British Single for 'The Promise', in 2009, Nadine had no interest in celebrating with her bandmates.

She admitted: ''What I most enjoyed about that night was going home. I just wanted to be with my friends and have a glass of wine, and I enjoyed doing that way more than any of the rest of it.

''It's never been about the success for me. That has never driven me.

''It was great to be there, and I still have the award sitting in the house, but it doesn't bring me any joy.

''I've never seen it as a sign of achievement or success. So I was there, I went to the parties, but I couldn't wait to get back home.''

However, the 'Insatiable' singer insists the group - who formed in 2002 on reality show 'Popstars: The Rivals' - were not in a totally ''toxic'' state or she would have quit before their hiatus in 2009.

She said: ''I just didn't see them. If it had been toxic or horrendous I don't think I'd have been able to do it. I'd have been like, 'You're all right, I'll find another job, thank you.' ''

And even now, the 'Go to Work' singer rarely speaks to her former ''colleagues'' but doesn't miss them being in her life.

She said: ''I don't speak to them. I've not spoken to them in a long, long time. Sarah and I occasionally speak. Very occasionally. She phoned me before she went into 'Celebrity Big Brother' and I was like: 'What are you doing?' I was worried about how they'd portray her. But that's it.''

Asked if she misses them, she added: ''No. They were great colleagues and we worked very well together for a long time. But I have lots of great friends of my own.''