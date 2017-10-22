Nadine Coyle wants to duet with Sarah Harding.

The 'Go To Work' singer isn't really in touch with her other former Girls Aloud bandmates, Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts, but she's still pals with the 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner and would love to collaborate with her on a new song.

She said: ''I'd love to duet with Sarah. We sang together for years in the band, so why not? If we're allowed to, I'd love to.

''I've not seen her since 'CBB' but I will be seeing her soon.''

And Nadine - who has three-year-old daughter Anaiya with fiance Jason Bell - approves of her friend's new romance with fellow 'CBB' contestant Chad Johnson

She told Closer magazine: ''I think Chad is a good egg - a very good-looking egg too.

''Sarah always likes a nice good-looking guy, so I think they may be a great match.''

Though the 32-year-old singer doesn't have contact with all her former bandmates, she'd love a full reunion one day.

She said: ''I'd love a reunion, I really would - whether it's in two years or 20 years.''

The 'Biology' singer has previously claimed that tensions arose in the group - which was formed on TV talent show 'Popstars: The Rivals' in 2002 - when she was given more lead vocal parts on their hit songs.

She said: ''It was fine at the start but there's always politics in any band.

''It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn't happening. And it made people, very bitter. They didn't like that ... So yeah there was [a divide]. We're all very, very different characters.''