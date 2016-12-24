Nadine Coyle wants a lie-in for Christmas.

The former Girls Aloud singer - who has two-year-old daughter Anaiya with fiancé Jason Bell - wants a quiet time over the festive season, and is looking forward to getting chance to relax.

She said: ''I really want a lie-in for Christmas this year.

''I want some peace and quiet, just to relax.

''For the past few years, we've celebrated in Ireland, I've never actually done Christmas in England before.''

But the 31-year-old beauty is unlikely to be able to relax for long, as she is cooking Christmas dinner for her entire extended family.

She said: ''I always cook Christmas dinner and have the family round.

''I couldn't possibly do it without everyone coming over. I'll have friends, family, people from my team. Everyone is invited.''

And Nadine thinks Christmas is even more magical now her daughter is old enough to understand the special day and can't wait to begin the festivities on Saturday (24.12.16).

She said: ''Now that I have a two year old, Santa has to visit on Christmas Eve.

''So we're putting out biscuits and milk. That's the best bit.''