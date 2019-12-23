Nadine Coyle is releasing a new single ''soon''.

The former Girls Aloud singer took to Instagram to reveal she is to drop a new song, called 'All That I Know', and told fans they can pre-order the track now.

She wrote: ''All That I Know...Coming soon. Xx Pre-order link in my bio. (sic)''

While she didn't confirm a date for the tune, on the Amazon website it states the song is ''expected 31 Jan 2020''.

Nadine recently returned to the spotlight with a stint on reality TV show 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', and her fellow jungle campmate Kate Garraway was one of the first to pre-order Nadine's new track. Replying to Nadine's Instagram post, she wrote: ''Done!''

The 34-year-old star last released a tune in May when she dropped song 'Fool for Love', which came nearly two years after she released single 'Go To Work' in September 2017.

She dropped EP 'Nadine' in March 2018, almost eight years after releasing her debut studio album, 'Insatiable', which only reached a peak of number 47 in the UK charts.

News of Nadine's new single comes just a few months after Kimberley Walsh ruled out a Girls Aloud comeback anytime soon.

The 38-year-old singer - a member of the 'Promise' hitmakers alongside Cheryl, Nadine, Sarah Harding, and Nicola Roberts - recently admitted there is ''no reunion'' on the cards for the girl band.

Speaking in July, she said: ''There is no Girls Aloud reunion on the cards right now. The Spice Girls had a phenomenal career but it was very short, over four or five years.

''We literally lived and breathed each other so I think more time needs to have passed for anybody to get those feelings of getting us back together. There is less urge and desire to bring it back because we did it all.''