Nadine Coyle is reportedly set to make a comeback with a new album this year.

The former Girls Aloud singer has decided she feels ready to give her solo career another stab and has teamed up with the 'Love Machine' girl group's producer Brian Higgins in a bid to get her music in the charts.

There is also talk of the 31-year-old beauty - who has three-year-old daughter Anaíya Bell with partner Jason Bell - making a track for her first record since her 2010 debut LP 'Insatiable' with her former band mates, Cheryl Tweedy, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Nadine has spent the last few years soul-searching and finally feels ready to have another crack at her solo career.

''She has been working with Brian and can't wait to show people her material.

''There has even been talk of a Girls Aloud track on the album.''

Nadine previously teamed up with former Westlife hunk Shane Filan, 37, on their 2015 single 'I Could Be'.

News of the blonde beauty's plans to revive her pop career comes after reports that her old band mate Cheryl - who gave birth to son Bear, whom she has with boyfriend Liam Payne, in March - is set to release new music ''early next year''.

The 33-year-old singer has been holding meetings with record executives and is reportedly a return to music.

A source said recently: ''Cheryl met with her label to discuss ideas for songs and to plan a new sound.

''It went really well and she is going to be meeting with producers next month before she heads into the studio for some early sessions.''