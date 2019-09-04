Nadine Coyle has split from Jason Bell.

The former Girls Aloud star had been dating the former American football cornerback - who is the father of her five-year-old daughter Anaíya - for 11 years, but the couple have called time on their romance after realising they were leading increasingly separate lives.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Although Nadine and Jason were never married, they lived as a close family unit and remain good friends as they co-parent their young daughter. They still care for one another, but are no longer in a romantic relationship.''

Nadine and Jason had been dating since 2008, after meeting when the 34-year-old singer was working in the US.

The pair were engaged for a year between 2010 and 2011 before briefly splitting up, and once they had reconciled, the sports star popped the question again in 2014.

Nadine had often referred to Jason as her husband despite them never marrying, and just last month she gushed over their ''close family'' bond.

The 'Go To Work' singer said: ''I love to cook and hang out with my husband Jason and our daughter Anaiya. We're a very close family.''

And the Irish beauty also spoke about having more children, saying she would love to expand her brood in the future.

She admitted: ''I come from a big Irish Catholic family, which is really full on, so another one would fit in perfectly.

''I probably wouldn't even notice another one - there's so many of us!

''I enjoyed the whole experience the first time round so if it were to happen I would be happy, but I'm not thinking about another one right now.''