Nadine Coyle has signed to Virgin EMI.

The Girls Aloud singer says it is a ''dream come true'' to have signed a solo deal with the label and she is looking forward to performing again.

She said: ''I'm so excited to be releasing music again. I'm nervous but really happy to be sharing them finally. It's a dream come true to sign a solo deal with a label that's as brilliant as Virgin EMI. The team really share my vision for the album and I can't wait to start performing again.''

And the 32-year-old singer knows she has ''a lot to prove'' with her comeback.

A source added to The Sun newspaper: ''Nadine knows she has a lot to prove. The music industry has changed and Nadine wants support from streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music. So signing a big deal with Virgin EMI makes perfect sense.''

It comes after a source teased Nadine was keen to make a comeback.

The insider said at the time: ''Nadine has spent the last few years soul-searching and finally feels ready to have another crack at her solo career. She has been working with Brian and can't wait to show people her material. There has even been talk of a Girls Aloud track on the album.''

In 2015, it was claimed Nadine has landed a record deal and was moving from Los Angeles to the UK so she could make her comeback.

A source shared: ''Nadine is incredibly focused. She's selling her LA restaurant and laying roots in the UK. She's still a household name and wants to cash in on her singing abilities rather than turn to reality TV.''