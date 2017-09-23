Nadine Coyle thinks her latest single is a ''good bridge'' between Girls Aloud and her ''out there'' solo tracks.

The 32-year-old singer has made her pop comeback with 'Go To Work' and she hopes the song - her first since the band split - will appeal to fans of her former group and act as a gentle introduction to her upcoming solo album.

She said: ''This song is a good bridge between Girls Aloud and some of the more 'out there' songs I've recorded. I'm reintroducing myself and I don't want to do it by smacking people round the face with some massive song that I'm just singing the hell out of.''

Though Nadine doesn't like having to be separated from her three-year-old daughter Anaiya - who she has with partner Jason Bell - for long, the periods she spends away because of her work makes her feel like the time they do get together is even better.

She told Grazia magazine: ''She thinks my job is so much fun.

''I might have to go away with work for a few days but when I come back it feels like I actually get more time with her. So I feel very fortunate I can do that.''

The 'Insatiable' singer has been the subject of gossip and speculation over the years but she doesn't get too upset by ''ridiculous'' stories as they are not particularly harmful or damaging to her reputation.

She said: ''There have been loads of ridiculous stories... What can you do? It's definitely part and parcel of the job.

''I always say as long as the story isn't something that could put you in jail, it's pretty much fair game.''