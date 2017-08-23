Nadine Coyle has announced her new single 'Go To Work'.

The Girls Aloud star took to social media on Wednesday (23.08.17) to reveal the release date of her upcoming single is September 8.

Captioning a picture of the single artwork, she wrote on Twitter: ''My new single 'Go To Work' is out on September 8th ... Pre-save on @Spotify to be the first to hear it next month (sic)''

The announcement comes fresh off the back of Nadine signing a new record deal with Virgin EMI.

She said at the time: ''I'm so excited to be releasing music again. I'm nervous but really happy to be sharing them finally. It's a dream come true to sign a solo deal with a label that's as brilliant as Virgin EMI. The team really share my vision for the album and I can't wait to start performing again.''

Whilst a source added: ''Nadine knows she has a lot to prove. The music industry has changed and Nadine wants support from streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music. So signing a big deal with Virgin EMI makes perfect sense.''

Meanwhile, Nadine has said to be keen to make a comeback for a while now.

The insider shared: ''Nadine has spent the last few years soul-searching and finally feels ready to have another crack at her solo career. She has been working with Brian and can't wait to show people her material. There has even been talk of a Girls Aloud track on the album.''

Nadine's bandmate Sarah Harding is currently in 'Celebrity Big Brother' and has been nostalgically recalling their time in the group.

Speaking about their fame, she said recently: ''I hugely underestimated how big we were when we were, because [when] I was doing it I was in a bubble. I do miss them, but we're all grown up now. Most of them are getting married and having kids, which is what I want too.''