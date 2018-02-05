Nadine Coyle is planning a solo Girls Aloud greatest hits tour.

The 32-year-old singer - who made a solo comeback with the song 'Go To Work' last year - has decided to perform the girl group's songs on her own after a reunion with her bandmates - Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding, Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl Tweedy - proved too difficult, and due to the demand from fans on social media.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Nadine revealed: ''I love the Girls Aloud songs and get messages from fans asking to hear them performed live again. So this is giving them what they want.

''This tour is gonna be one big party night out. All the hits the fans love plus the new songs I've been working on over the last few years. I literally can't wait to get out back on the road again.''

The run of shows will be the first time their biggest tracks - which included 'Sound of the Underground', 'Love Machine' and 'Call The Shots' - have been performed since the band split five years ago.

It comes after Nadine admitted the girls became ''very bitter'' when she landed more lead vocals than any other member.

The Irish beauty hinted the reason the 'Can't Speak French' stars - who formed on 'Popstars: The Rivals' in 2002 - parted ways was because there was ''always politics'' amongst them and a ''divide'' over who wanted their voice to be heard.

The brunette beauty previously admitted: ''It was fine at the start but there's always politics in any band.

''It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn't happening.

''And it made people, very bitter. They didn't like that.

''It's so sad for me to have to admit this stuff now because for so long, there's the band, and you want everybody to think we're best friends and we have pillow fights and, you know, drink milkshakes.

''That's what I wanted it to be. I really, really wanted that to be, but it just wasn't how it was.

''So yeah there was [a divide]. We're all very, very different characters.''

But Nadine thinks the five of them will ''absolutely'' reunite in the future, although she thinks it would be ''different'' to the old days.

She said: ''Could we work together? Absolutely. We could do that next week and it would be fine.

''It might be different to how everything would work and how it would all go. Yeah, you'd just go, 'We'd do it.'''