Former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle admits that she experiences multiple challenges as a mother just like any other parent to young children.
Nadine Coyle finds motherhood a ''challenge''.
The 'Insatiable' singer has four-year-old Anaiya with partner Jason Bell and she's found difficulties and stresses with every stage of raising the youngster.
She explained: ''I think every single day an every moment is a challenge.
''When they're babies, it's the challenge of adjustment and the sheer survival factor of this brand new baby that relies on you 100 per cent for everything, that fear of whether they are burped enough or whether they're going to choke and all the sleepless nights you endure - it's so stressful.
''So you have that from the beginning and then you move on and they are moving around and you have to put up gates and tape up the sockets. So there's always a new challenge.
''There's always something as you go through the years, you have to go with it.''
The former Girls Aloud star also confessed to feeling very ''guilty'' when she went back to work but she learned to accept that it was OK to be apart from Anaiya.
In an interview with the new issue of Closer magazine, she said: ''You do feel guilty - I couldn't leave her for a long time. But I finally reached the point where going to work was less stressful - and then it gets to lunch time and you wonder what she's doing. I think Catholic guilt is so ingrained, so when you add the motherhood guilt, you just always feel guilty.''
While Anaiya is desperate for a sibling, Nadine is leaving the possibility to fate.
She said: ''I think I'll just go along with it and see what happens - if we're blessed with that or not.
''But Anaiya would love a brother or sister, for sure.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Michael Flatley captured and enchanted audiences with his 1997 televised dance show 'Lord Of The...