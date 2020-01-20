Nadine Coyle thinks a Girls Aloud reunion would be ''like moving a mountain''.

The 34-year-old singer has admitted it would ''take a lot'' to get the 'Love Machine' hitmakers - who formed in 2002 and properly split 11 years later - back together to celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2022, and there would be plenty to figure out if anything was to happen in the future.

She told Hello! magazine: ''People are always asking if we'll do something for our 20-year anniversary.

''It would be nice, but it takes so much - it's like moving a mountain. So many people are involved, and it would take a lot of planning and organising.''

While Nadine is proud of the band's huge success, a reunion isn't something she's got on her mind ''at the moment''.

She added: ''I'm not thinking about that at the moment, but I'm definitely very fond of everything we've done, and it's always really nice to support each other.

''We worked together for so long.''

Her comments come after Kimberley Walsh - who completed the lineup alongside Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl - insisted she wouldn't turn away a reunion if the opportunity arose.

She previously said: ''My life is very different to when I was in Girls Aloud. I was a different age, it was a different job. And we don't have any plans for a reunion but who knows - never say never.''

Meanwhile, Kimberley previously branded her friendship with Nadine as purely a ''work relationship''.

She said: ''Yeah [I was more friendly with Cheryl and Nicola]. It is true genuine real connection between us three. With Sarah and Nadine, it was more of a work relationship but it's like family you'd feel for them. You don't see them all the time.''