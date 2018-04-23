Nadine Coyle has cancelled her entire UK tour.

The Girls Aloud star admits it was ''simply not meant to be'' after she was unable to prepare the show she desired for her fans.

The seven-date run was in support of her EP, which included the lead single 'Go To Work', and was due to kick off at O2 ABC Glasgow in Scotland on May 10.

Sharing the disappointing news on her website, Nadine wrote: ''Hi guys, I am so sad to say I'm not able to do the tour at this time. I am so sorry and really wish things were different but for many reasons it is not meant to be.

''You deserve the best show possible and with such big venues and very little dates it was becoming impossible to achieve what we had wanted to do.

''Everything is a lesson & this is definitely one for me. Thank you for your continued love & support!!! (sic)''

The 32-year-old Irish singer didn't say whether she would be rescheduling or playing anymore dates in the future.

Nadine had planned to perform the girl group's songs on her own, after a reunion with her bandmates - Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding, Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl Tweedy - proved too difficult, and due to the demand from fans on social media.

Speaking previously, Nadine said: ''I love the Girls Aloud songs and get messages from fans asking to hear them performed live again. So this is giving them what they want.

''This tour is gonna be one big party night out. All the hits the fans love plus the new songs I've been working on over the last few years. I literally can't wait to get out back on the road again.''