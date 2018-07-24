Nadine Coyle thinks her Girls Aloud bandmates didn't like her because she was given more lines to sing.

The 33-year-old singer - who starred in the chart-topping group alongside Cheryl, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh - has barely seen any of her former bandmates since their last performance in 2013 and Nadine has claimed that her being given a disproportionate number of lines created ''stress''.

She said: ''A thing that did cause stress in the band was the fact that I was given more lines and the girls didn't like Brian [Higgins, Girls Aloud collaborator and the mastermind behind pop production team Xenomania] as a result of it.

''They didn't like the label as a result of it, and they didn't like me as a result of it. So it was just circumstances which were out of my control: I didn't decide who sang what. But I love my life and I just get on with it.''

Earlier this year it was suggested the band could reform to mark their 20th anniversary.

And Nadine admitted she'd be open to the possibility of being reunited with the group.

She told The i newspaper: ''It may happen. The answer is always the same: if everything comes together, then yes, I'm a huge supporter of Girls Aloud. I'd never say never to us coming back together.''

Nadine also rubbished speculation that she'd faced problems singing Girls Aloud hits during some of her recent solo gigs.

She said: ''When someone comes from a band and they have so many songs, then it's only natural that, when a member goes solo, they continue to perform them. Kimberly's done it, Cheryl's done it, Nicola's done it, Sarah's done it ... everyone.

''It just makes sense. Like I could be really self-indulgent and play all solo material but people want to hear 'Sound of the Underground' and I want to perform that as well.''