Nadine Coyle still believes Girls Aloud will reunite ''when the time is right''.

The 33-year-old singer - who recently admitted she never had a friendship with her bandmates - isn't in contact with Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding or Kimberley Walsh at the moment and though it's been five years since they went their separate ways, she believes they'll get on stage together again one day in the future.

She said: ''I would never say never to that particular scenario - it would just have to mean that everything is right. I'm sure that at some point, whenever the time is right, we'll make something happen.''

Explaining her lapsed relationships with the other girls, Nadine claims she finds it hard to find the time to make contact with the rest of the 'Biology' hitmakers.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: ''It's difficult enough to see your own friends and family and do the world you need to do, you know without widening that too much.''

But the 'Insatiable' singer doesn't have any hard feelings towards her former bandmates and will always defend them.

She said: ''I would never let anyone say anything bad about the girls - you just wish the best for everybody and that they're happy.

''I'm very supportive of all of them and everything they do - all of their ventures, whether it be music or acting or motherhood. In general, I wish them all the happiness.''

Nadine previously claimed the rest of the group disliked her because she was always given more vocals.

She said: ''A thing that did cause stress in the band was the fact that I was given more lines and the girls didn't like Brian [Higgins, Girls Aloud collaborator and the mastermind behind pop production team Xenomania] as a result of it.

''They didn't like the label as a result of it, and they didn't like me as a result of it. So it was just circumstances which were out of my control: I didn't decide who sang what. But I love my life and I just get on with it.''

Kimberley - who just this week refuted Nadine's claims the fivesome didn't get along - previously teased that the 'Call The Shots' hitmakers could reform in 2022 to mark the 20th anniversary of their creation on TV talent show 'Popstars: The Rivals'.

She said: ''It may be something that will happen in the future - maybe for the 20th. If the planets collided and it was the right time, then definitely.''