Nadine Coyle is Girls Aloud's ''biggest fan''.

The 'Go To Work' hitmaker may not have much of a relationship with most of her former bandmates, but she'd still love to get back on stage with Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and her friend Sarah Harding at some point in the future.

She said: ''A reunion would be great. I love Girls Aloud. I'm their biggest fan.''

The 32-year-old star - who has three-year-old daughter Anaiya with partner Jason Bell - made her pop comeback this year and not only is she excited to be back, she thinks it was important to take a break from the spotlight so she had more ''life experience'' to write about.

She said: ''It was very exciting [to come back]. It was so, so exciting. It's such a release because you've been working on this music for such a long time and then when it comes it you're like 'oh thank goodness' so it feels great.

''I took maybe a year off where I didn't do much singing at all. But you gain more life experiences and you write about it. You have to go away and come back, I think.''

The 'Biology' singer has previously claimed that tensions arose in the group - which was formed on TV talent show 'Popstars: The Rivals' in 2002 - when she was given more lead vocal parts on their hit songs.

She said: ''It was fine at the start but there's always politics in any band.

''It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn't happening. And it made people, very bitter. They didn't like that ... So yeah there was [a divide]. We're all very, very different characters.''