N.E.R.D. have seemingly confirmed they are set to play a 'secret set' at Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Eagle-eyed fans of Pharrell Williams' hip-hop outfit noticed the 'Lemon' hitmakers - who released their fifth studio album 'No One Ever Really Cares' in December - have added the two events to the touring schedule on their official website.

They have Saturday, August 25, listed for Reading at Richmond Park in the South, and Sunday, August 26, for Leeds at Bramham Park in the North of England.

According to DIY magazine, this suggests the group could be set to perform before emo rockers Panic! At The Disco at Reading and rapper Kendrick Lamar at Leeds.

Other acts rumoured for secret sets include heavy metallers Bring Me The Horizon - who have been teasing fans about their imminent return with what appears to be a new song called 'Mantra' - former Oasis star Liam Gallagher and rockers Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, but nothing has been confirmed by the festival as of yet.

Reading has sold out completely, with the last remaining tickets still available for Leeds.

Thousands of fans will head to both sites on August Bank Holiday weekend to catch the likes of Panic! at the Disco, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Mike Shinoda, Wolf Alice, Dua Lipa, The Kooks, The Vaccines, Pale Waves, Slaves, Shame, Rex Orange County.

Kendrick, Kings of Leon and Fall Out Boy are headlining across the three days; August 24 and August 26.

For full line-up and ticket details visit

www.readingandleedsfestival.com