N.E.R.D. have been confirmed for Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Eagle-eyed fans of Pharrell Williams' hip-hop outfit noticed the 'Lemon' hitmakers - who released their fifth studio album 'No One Ever Really Cares' in December - added the two events to the touring schedule on their official website earlier this week, and now they've officially been added to the bill along with Big Heath, Twisted Wheel and comedian Russell Kane.

They will perform between Panic! At The Disco and Dua Lipa on Saturday, August 25, at Reading's Richmond Park in the South, and Sunday, August 26, at Branham Park, Leeds, North England.

Other acts rumoured for secret sets include heavy metallers Bring Me The Horizon - who have been teasing fans about their imminent return with what appears to be a new song called 'Mantra' - former Oasis star Liam Gallagher and rockers Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, but nothing has been confirmed by the festival as of yet.

Reading has sold out completely, with the last remaining tickets still available for Leeds.

Thousands of fans will head to both sites on August Bank Holiday weekend to catch the likes of Panic! at the Disco, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Mike Shinoda, Wolf Alice, Dua Lipa, The Kooks, The Vaccines, Pale Waves, Slaves, Shame, Rex Orange County.

Kendrick, Kings of Leon and Fall Out Boy are headlining across the three days; August 24 and August 26.

For full line-up and ticket details visit

www.readingandleedsfestival.com