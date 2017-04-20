N-Dubz star Fazer insists he is a big deal in Asia.

The rapper - who was joined by bandmates Tulisa and Dappy in the British hip-hop group - has had his own success in places like South Korea thanks to working with Asia's answer to One Direction, Bangtan Boys (BTS), and with his own solo music including latest single 'I Woke Up'.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''It is a massive market. I have had some great cuts.

''The latest one was by BTS. Their album was the first in K-pop history to reach the Top Ten on the Billboard charts.

''The way they run their music industry is something else.

''It's mad corporate out there. I'll be in the studio and there will be four or five Koreans sitting behind you in their suits, like, 'Mate, make a hit'.''

Fazer - whose real name is Richard Rawson - recently revealed N-Dubz are ''100 per cent'' reuniting.

The London-based band decided to go their separate ways in 2011 to focus on their solo careers, but the group have confirmed they will ''definitely'' be making a comeback ''soonish''.

Speaking about their plans to reform as a trio again, Fazer said: ''100 per cent, that's definitely going to come really soonish.''

However, the 'Papa Can You Hear Me' hitmakers are still focusing on their individual projects for the time being, but as soon as the moment is right they will come together again.

The 30-year-old rapper explained: ''Not right now, we've all got individual things we're focusing on at the minute, but obviously it's all about timing.''

The group decided to take some time apart because they had been together for over 10 years and they all felt it was time they enjoyed ''some holidays'' and spare time alone with their close friends and family.

Speaking about the reason behind their break up, Fazer explained: ''We'd been in the group since 11 and 12 years old, before we got our first break at like 21 years old, so for ten years of our life every single day.

''I was 26 at the time, we just thought it's time to go on some holidays, spend time with friends and family and then we'll bring it back.''

her mum had her issues and stuff, so sometimes she'd be in hospital with her and I'd come home at three or four o'clock in the morning, T would be in my bed sleeping, so I'm like, 'Okay, something's happened, she's here'.''

N-Dubz last record was 2010's 'Love.Live.Life'.