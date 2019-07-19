Myleene Klass and her ''incredible'' boyfriend are planning more children together.

The couple - who each have two children from previous relationships - are expecting their first child together but Myleene revealed that Simon Motson is already talking about having more kids.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she said: ''He's incredible, I couldn't sing his praises highly enough. I'm so lucky! We're going to be a blended family. There will be seven of us! If Sim has his way he's planning even more.''

Myleene also spoke about their first meeting on a blind date but admitted she initially did not think their relationship would work out.

She explained: ''I was set up on a blind date because I never would have thought we would be right together.''

Myleene, 41, and Simon are still working on a name for the new baby but her daughters Ava and Hero - whose father is her former husband Graham Quinn - have already picked some unusual monikers.

She explained: ''So Snoop Dogg, Jason Derulo. Both of these names have already gone. That's why, at the moment, the working title is 'Snoop'.''

Speaking previously about Simon, Myleene said she had never felt this way about anyone before.

She gushed: ''How awful that I could have gone through my life and not met him. Imagine never getting why people write those crazy love songs or do crazy things. I get it now as a grown-up, and it's a lovely, lovely thing. To feel like this is a whole other level, and it's quite incredible. I'm just very happy. About time, eh? And yes, it was instant. You think that only happens when you're teenagers, but it was genuine and not some knee-jerk reaction.''