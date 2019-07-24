Myleene Klass doesn't have a birth plan.

The 41-year-old star is expecting her third child - her first with fashion PR Simon Motson - and although the baby is due any day now, Myleene hasn't even packed her hospital bag.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''This is my third so I know enough to not have any plan. I haven't even packed my bag. I don't think I've really realised it's actually happening.''

Myleene is ready for the baby to arrive and has been eating spicy curries ''every day'' in order to speed things up.

She added: ''I look like I've swallowed a medicine ball.''

And she still plans to present her Smooth radio show this weekend.

Myleene said: ''We just need towels and someone who can catch. My poor producer. When I come in he says: 'Let's just get through the show without your waters breaking.'''

Earlier this week, the star shared a picture of a curry menu and wrote: ''Hope it's spicy. Baby out.''

Myleene - who is expecting a boy - already has daughters Ava, 11, and Hero, eight, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn and she previously revealed the girls want to name their baby brother ''Sushi''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the press day for London theatre show 'Where is Peter Rabbit?', Myleene said: ''I'm so excited. I'm not thinking of names because the girls seemed to have taken over. I don't know if I'll let them choose but at the minute the list is getting longer and longer. It seems to be anything that takes their fancy. It goes from Jason Derulo and Snoop Dogg to Sushi!''

Simon also has two kids from a previous relationship and Myleene has gushed about their blended family.

She said recently: He's incredible, I couldn't sing his praises highly enough. I'm so lucky! We're going to be a blended family. There will be seven of us! If Sim has his way he's planning even more.''

Myleene also said she had never felt this way about anyone before.

She gushed: ''How awful that I could have gone through my life and not met him. Imagine never getting why people write those crazy love songs or do crazy things. I get it now as a grown-up, and it's a lovely, lovely thing. To feel like this is a whole other level, and it's quite incredible. I'm just very happy. About time, eh? And yes, it was instant. You think that only happens when you're teenagers, but it was genuine and not some knee-jerk reaction.''