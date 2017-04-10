Myleene Klass is set to launch a 28-piece collection for Littlewoods.

The 39-year-old singer joined forces with the fashion house in 2012 and has since launched a variety of capsules under the label, and she is set expand her line further with another clothing range, although she has kept details of her upcoming venture close to her chest.

The golden-haired beauty said: ''At the minute I'm concentrating on a 28-piece collection for Littlewoods, so watch this space.

''You know me, there's always a few more plates to spin coming up.''

And the former Hear'Say band member has revealed the inspiration for her lines is based on ''social calendars'' and what events her or her friends have coming up and need a new outfit for.

Speaking about the creative process, she said: ''I look at my diary and think, I've got four weddings, two christenings, I've got three races, I've got parties. I look at what I want and need and what my girlfriends need. You can see what the social calendar's doing and what the weather's doing.''

And the pianist - who has daughters Hero, six, and Ava, nine, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn - always draws inspiration from countries across the globe she has visited.

Speaking about her most recent line with Littlewoods, Myleene - who is currently dating Simon Motson - told OK! magazine: ''Morocco is just so alive, it's such an inspiration.

''We were looking at the vibrant primary colours and Moroccan influences [with the latest capsule] - it's perfect for festival season, it's perfect if you want that extra slice of cake or pie at the barbecue. It's a really good transitional piece.''