Myleene Klass has given birth to her third child.

The 41-year-old singer - who already has daughters Ava, 11, and Hero, eight, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn - welcomed her first son, and first child with her boyfriend Simon Motson, into the world on Thursday (01.08.19), and announced the news over the weekend on social media.

Posting a picture of her son's hand holding her finger on Instagram on Sunday (04.08.19), the former Hear'Say member wrote: ''01.08.19''

The birth comes just one week after Myleene claimed she had nothing planned for her son's birth, and hadn't even packed a hospital bag despite the impending due date.

She said: ''This is my third so I know enough to not have any plan. I haven't even packed my bag. I don't think I've really realised it's actually happening.''

Myleene hasn't announced her new arrival's name yet, but told BANG Showbiz exclusively last month that her two daughters were keen to call their baby brother Sushi.

She said at the time: ''I'm so excited. I'm not thinking of names because the girls seemed to have taken over. I don't know if I'll let them choose but at the minute the list is getting longer and longer. It seems to be anything that takes their fancy. It goes from Jason Derulo and Snoop Dogg to Sushi!''

And the presenter also gushed over her blended family, which includes Simon's two children from a previous relationship.

She said: ''He's incredible, I couldn't sing his praises highly enough. I'm so lucky! We're going to be a blended family. There will be seven of us! If Sim has his way he's planning even more.

''How awful that I could have gone through my life and not met him. Imagine never getting why people write those crazy love songs or do crazy things. I get it now as a grown-up, and it's a lovely, lovely thing. To feel like this is a whole other level, and it's quite incredible. I'm just very happy. About time, eh? And yes, it was instant. You think that only happens when you're teenagers, but it was genuine and not some knee-jerk reaction.''