Myleene Klass can't believe ''everything has aligned'' for her.

The 39-year-old star feels so lucky to have met her current partner Simon Motson after her split from ex Graham Quinn.

She said: ''I just thank my lucky stars. I can't believe I'm here and that everything has aligned. And the fact that I could have missed out on having such an incredible man in my life would have been the biggest travesty of all.

''Oh what a gushy line! But honestly, it would have been. How awful that I could have gone through my life and not met him. Imagine never getting why people write those crazy love songs or do crazy things. I get it now as a grown-up, and it's a lovely, lovely thing.''

And Myleene admits there have been decisions she has made in the past which she has come to regret.

She added to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''I wouldn't have thought it was possible for one person to have so much thrown at them. A lot of it has been very public, but there's also been a lot which has gone on behind the scenes as well. It's been constant. But I'm still standing. I'm not looking for the perfect life. I just want a happy one, and I think that's what you can create yourself.

''Sometimes you don't know what's good for you. What I'd chosen for myself in my 20s - certain people, situations, decisions - there's no chance it was right for me then and especially not in my late 30s. I think I made a lot of impulsive decisions, and when I reached certain points in my life... you're expected to do certain things. But I won't do anything that's expected of me now. I'll do what I think is right for my family and for my children, and if people don't like it, I've stopped caring. And that's been the biggest change - I genuinely don't care what other people think.''