Myleene Klass has named her newborn son Apollo.

The 41-year-old singer welcomed her third child - and first with boyfriend Simon Motson - into the world earlier this month, and has now revealed she and Simon have named their son Apollo because they thought it was a ''strong name''.

She explained: ''Apollo is the god of music and science - my two passions. We thought it was such a strong name and at 8lbs 5oz, he was a strong, bouncing boy.''

The former Hear'Say member - who also has daughters Ava, 11, and Hero, eight, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn - also detailed her ''pretty complicated'' labour, and says she ''lost five hours of her life'' as she can't remember what happened.

She said: ''My waters broke and I was in the birthing pool. We had a really easy first three hours, to the point that I thought we would all be home by 7pm.

''But I don't remember what happened next. I lost five hours of my life and it was a pretty complicated birth in the end.''

Myleene has found being a new mother in her 40s to be ''extremely different'' to raising her other two children, but insists she's ''loving every single minute''.

She told Hello! magazine: ''Having a baby in your forties is an extremely different experience. I love the night feeds - it's a privilege to look at his little face during the night. I know how quickly this will go. I'm loving every single minute. I even miss my baby bump - I put on over five stone. I want to savour every single second.''

The model welcomed her son on August 1, and announced the news on social media a few days later with a picture of Apollo's tiny hand wrapped around her finger.

The image was simply captioned: ''01.08.19''