Myleene Klass eats Christmas pudding all year round.

The 39-year-old star is a big fan of the boiled fruity dessert and though it's traditionally eaten on December 25, she enjoys it so much, she even tucks in ''out of season''.

She said: ''I can't wait for a sliver of Christmas pudding. It's my absolute favourite. I even eat it out of season.''

Myleene - who has daughters Ava, 10, and Hero, six, with ex-husband Graham Quinn and is dating Simon Motson - is looking forward to a ''magical'' family Christmas but won't be in the kitchen preparing a tasty turkey dinner.

She said: ''I just love being with my family - that's what Christmas is all about.

''There will be lots of kids with us, the more the merrier.

''It's what I've always wanted in my house.

''I won't be cooking the Christmas dinner though. Nobody in their right mind would trust me with that.''

The former Hear'Say singer particularly treasures the cards her daughters make for her each Christmas and refuses to throw them away.

She said in a recent interview: ''On Christmas morning, there'll be a flurry of wrapping paper in our house.

''I prefer gifts that are handmade so I always tell my girls to just make me a card.

''I keep each one they've ever given me in a memory box.

''These are precious times and I want to enjoy every fabulous moment.''

Meanwhile, Myleene previously admitted she's grown more ''daring and carefree'' as she's gotten older.

She said: ''I'm definitely more daring and more carefree. As I've grown, I've also become more confident with what I like and how I want to wear it.

''I don't pay attention to what people think. I care about what I think and it's extremely liberating to live your life that way.

''This definitely reflects in my clothes and underwear.''