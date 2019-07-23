Myleene Klass' daughters want to name their baby brother ''Sushi''.

The former Hear'Say singer's girls Ava and Hero have a lot of unusual ideas for monikers for their sibling who will be born in the coming weeks, but Myleene is not going to indulge their wish for a mad moniker for their sibling.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the press day for London theatre show 'Where is Peter Rabbit?', Myleene said: ''I'm so excited. I'm not thinking of names because the girls seemed to have taken over. I don't know if I'll let them choose but at the minute the list is getting longer and longer. It seems to be anything that takes their fancy. It goes from Jason Derulo and Snoop Dogg to Sushi!''

Myleene has her girls with her ex-husband Graham Quinn and her son will be her first child with her boyfriend, fashion PR guru Simon Motson.

The 41-year-old star is predicting that Ava and Hero will be ''like mini mummies'' to their brother when he arrives.

Myleene is the narrator of the children's play and she insists it is a wonderful show for parents to take their kids too in order to keep them occupied during the school summer holidays.

She said: ''I'm picking and choosing what I'm doing, nothing massively physical right now. This show is so family orientated ...The hard thing is for a lot of people is knowing how to keep children occupied through the holidays, this is great.''

Myleene proudly showed off her baby bump on the red carpet and other stars in attendance at the performance of 'Where is Peter Rabbit?' - which is running at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London - included former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, comedian Jon Richardson and 'Harry Potter' actress Jessie Cave.