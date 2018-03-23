Myleene Klass has refused to stop stripping off for photoshoots, despite being inundated with criticism for her scantily-clad pictures.

The 39-year-old model has hit out at trolls who frequently slam her for ditching her clothes, insisting her risqué images pay her mortgage and she wants her kids to see she is a ''badass mum'' rather than a ''snowflake''.

Myleene - who has daughters Ava, 10, and Hero, six, from her former marriage to Graham Quinn - said: ''People try to tell me all day long, 'I don't like your hair', 'Why have you got your a**e out?'.

''I'm like, 'Sorry, your opinions do not pay my mortgage, therefore they are null and void'.

''My body has made two amazing children, I'm nearly 40 years old, I can play the piano - you can say whatever you like to me but can you play a Rachmaninoff concerto?''

''You get one life, one chance at this. I'm not wasting it and I'm not going to sit in a corner and worry about what some troll who has never met me thinks.

''I love that I don't want to waste a single day. I've got two kids to raise and I want them to see a badass mum. I don't want them to see some snowflake.''

The singer - who is dating Simon Motson - launched a new fitness DVD, 'My Body By Myleene Klass', last month, but she is ''horrified'' at fad diets which some other celebs promote, insisting it is ''cruel'' to feed on people's ''fears''.

She added to The Sun newspaper: ''I just shoot from the hip, I speak as I find. It's the truth. My DVD might not be, 'Look how I lost four stone', it's more a case of, 'What I'm doing is maintaining a shape and it is also achievable'.''

''I'm horrified that some people have been told such mistruths, because that's feeding on people's fear and that's feeding on people's insecurities.

''I'm a mum, and you don't do that to people and you don't do that to women. Women boss the world.

''It's a cruel way to lure somebody into feeling good about themselves - and they should feel good about themselves all ready.''