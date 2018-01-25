Myleene Klass is open to marrying again.

The 39-year-old TV star - who has daughters Ava, 10, and Hero, six, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn - has found love with boyfriend Simon Motson, and she's refused to rule out the prospect of tying the knot again.

Myleene - whose first marriage lasted from 2011 until 2013 - said: ''It's something I definitely wouldn't rule out at this stage. It's all still going so well.''

For the time being, Myeleene is just relishing being in the ''honeymoon'' stage of their romance.

And the brunette beauty - who first found fame as part of the British pop group Hear'Say - hopes that their relationship will remain similarly blissful in the years ahead.

She told Daily Express newspaper: ''We're still in the honeymoon period - long may it continue I say!''

In 2017, Myleene admitted she's never been happier than she is with her fashion PR boyfriend.

But rather than planning her love life too far in advance, Myleene is content to ''roll with the punches'' for the time being.

She told pals: ''I have never, hand on my heart, been happier.

''It's new. I'm not gonna put any conditions on it - I'm literally gonna roll with the punches because I've learned you can't plan anything. That's futile.

''It's just nice to be fearless and that's going to be my mode from now on.''

The loved-up couple are said to have developed an instant rapport, with a source claiming Myleene is like a ''new woman'' thanks to their romance.

The insider shared: ''Simon and Myleene have both suffered heartache in the past - both coming out of broken marriages.

''They realised there was an instant bond between them, but didn't want to rush into things. Myleene just seems so relaxed in Simon's company. It's like she has become a new woman.''