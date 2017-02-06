Myleene Klass feels ''more daring'' in her underwear.

The 38-year-old singer - who was known for being in the band Hear'Say - has admitted she is ''definitely'' left feeling more confident and ''more carefree'' when she strips down to just her bra and knickers.

Speaking about the garments, which give her an added boost, the golden haired beauty told The Daily Star newspaper: ''I'm definitely more daring and more carefree. As I've grown, I've also become more confident with what I like and how I want to wear it.

''I don't pay attention to what people think. I care about what I think and it's extremely liberating to live your life that way.

''This definitely reflects in my clothes and underwear.''

And the star - who has recently released a lingerie collection with Littlewoods.com in time for Valentine's Day on February 14 - believes underwear is the essential part of every outfit, because it leaves her feeling ''good'' from the inside and sets her up so she can ''slay'' for the day.

She explained: ''You wouldn't build a house on rocky foundations so you shouldn't build an outfit on them either: Get underwear that holds and supports you and sculpts you under your clothes so you not only feel great but you create a smooth silhouette.

''Make sure it fits and make sure you feel fabulous in it. It's vital to feel good from the inside out.

''I feel if I've got my underwear together at the start of the day, I can slay.''

And Myleene has admitted she is a ''demon'' with her knicker drawer, and will sift through her undergarments to ensure she only keeps the ones that make her feel great about herself and are comfortable.

She explained: ''I am a demon when it comes to my underwear drawer. If I don't feel good or even comfortable in something, it's immediately out. Underwear is so personal.''