Myleene Klass thinks New Year's resolutions are made to be broken.

The 39-year-old singer-turned-presenter always makes some pledges for the coming year, even though she knows she won't stick to them.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I think I do what everybody does, I make New Year's resolutions and break them five minutes later, they are meant to be broken, surely? I don't go for anything that's too unreachable.''

And in 2018, Myleene - who has daughters Ava, 10, and Hero, six, with ex-husband Graham Quinn - is planning to brush up on her language skills.

Asked what her 2018 resolution will be, she vowed: ''Try harder at learning Spanish, I've got to work on my Spanish, that's my resolution, it's something in my power that I can do.''

Things are looking very busy for the former Hear'Say singer over the next few months, though she's reluctant to give any details on her plans.

She teased: ''It's turning out to be a very busy year, there's an announcement in February which is the same stuff, more of the same really, radio, broadcasting, music.''

And Myleene is proud to have a busy schedule because she wants to be a good role model to her daughters.

She added: ''I think it's important the girls see me working.''