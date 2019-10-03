Myleene Klass' daughters are acting like ''mini mums'' to her newborn son.

The 41-year-old star - who has Hero, eight, and 12-year-old Ava - has praised her older kids for helping her with her one-month-old son Apollo, who she shares with partner Simon Motson.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''It is different third time round because my girls are like mini mums. I knew they'd be amazing sisters because they're amazing sisters to each other - most of the time! But they've just taken him on board as their baby, in fact my eldest calls him 'her baby'.

''They pick his outfits, they change his nappies which is great. I have free help but the conditions are that when they lose interest and go off then I'm back in. But it is so lovely to see both just be so hands on. Because you don't know what they're going to be like, whether they're going to question their position in the family and whether they'll be any insecurity within that but I've seen none of it I've just seen them all dive in, it's been lovely.''

And with four noisy siblings in the house - including Simon's two children - Apollo now ''needs the noise'' to ensure he'll fall fast asleep.

She added: ''He saves his waking hours until 3am or 4am, that's when we have our little chats. He's got two older siblings and two step-siblings that just make a lot of noise all the time. My daughter Hero plays the trumpet and I'll often wake up in the morning to her serenading him with a trumpet. Now, he needs the noise to sleep, when it's quieter he's up ... The other day I had to pull glitter out of his hair and nobody knew how it got there, it was just in his hair. This poor little guy having older sisters, they do mother him, but at the same time I never know what they're going to do next.''

Myleene's daughters are big Disney Princess fans and the former Hear'Say star also shares their passion for those characters as she was one of the first people to get a look at the new range of toys from upcoming movie 'Frozen 2' in London on Wednesday (02.10.19).

Myleene was joined at the exclusive event by a host of other stars, including Lily Cole, Michelle Heaton, Ferne McCann and pregnant ex-Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt who attended the bash with her husband Max Rogers and their two daughters Willow, four, and two-year-old Maple.

Six years on from the release of the first 'Frozen' film in 2013 the musical adventure has seen over £1 billion spent on branded merchandise and the new range hits shelves this Friday (04.10.19) ahead of the release of the sequel on November 22.

Among the exciting products are a giant Arendelle Castle - a 5-foot-tall feature-filled playset boasting 4 floors and 7 rooms - a life-size Sven reindeer, Singing Elsa and Anna Dolls, who each sing a different song from the movie, Anna and Elsa Travelling Costumes to dress-up in, a LEGO Arendelle Castle and themed jewellery boxes, all of which are set to be must-have toys this Christmas.