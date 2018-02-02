Myleene Klass couldn't feel more ''proud'' of her body as she prepares to turn 40.

The British TV star - who has daughters Hero, six, and Ava, ten, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn - has maintained her enviable figure over the years, despite her jam-packed working schedule, and Myleene is delighted with the shape she's currently in as she prepares to celebrate her landmark birthday on April 6.

She shared: ''I'm turning 40 in a month and couldn't be more proud of the body I have.

''It's given me two beautiful babies, carried me through the good times and tough, and allowed me to be a strong and successful woman.''

The brunette beauty is currently promoting her first fitness DVD.

And after spending years rejecting such offers, Myleene now feels the time is right for her to reveal her fitness secrets.

She said: ''I want to help mums and busy women find a way to keep fit that works for them.''

Meanwhile, Myleene recently admitted that she is open to marrying again.

The TV presenter has found love with boyfriend Simon Motson, and she's refused to rule out the prospect of tying the knot again, despite getting divorced in 2013.

Myleene said: ''It's something I definitely wouldn't rule out at this stage. It's all still going so well.''

But for the time being, she is just relishing being in the ''honeymoon'' stage of their romance.

Myleene explained: ''We're still in the honeymoon period - long may it continue I say!''