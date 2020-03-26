Myleene Klass has joked social distancing measures could lead to her having another baby.

The 41-year-old star is currently staying at home as much as possible with boyfriend Simon Motson - who has two children from previous relationships - in line with laws to help minimise the spread of coronavirus, and thinks being in close quarters for an extended period of time will have an impact on relationships in some way.

Myleene - who has daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, nine, from a previous marriage and seven-month-old son Apollo with Simon - told The Sun newspaper: ''There's either going to be a divorce boom or a baby boom -- and I've got a good midwife and lawyers for either.''

Although her son is only seven months old, Myleene is already convinced he'll be the ''next Elton John'' because he loves playing music with her.

She said: ''Oh, he's a mini-Elton in the making. He loves tapping on the piano, every single time I'm on the piano he has a go as well and gongs away.

''I've decided he's the next Elton John. I'm not a tiger mum but I feel it in my bones.''

The classically-trained pianist is putting her skills to use with free Music Klass lessons on YouTube for children currently at home due to school closures and she was happy to help out.

She said: ''I've always had the greatest of respect for teachers but that level of respect is absolutely through the roof now.

''I can keep my kids entertained for a few hours but day upon day upon day, trying to answer all of their questions. And just look at how the techniques have changed, it's a hell of a lot for the parents and I know a lot of parents that are feeling the pressure.

''I said, 'Let me take one lesson off everybody's hands'. I'm doing it with my own children anyway and I don't wanna go stir-crazy myself. I just think it's one thing I can do, one thing I can contribute. Somebody said it the other day, it's like we've got the ultimate school.

''Joe Wicks is doing PE, Carol Vorderman is doing maths and me doing music. Who's going to be the headmaster? I vote Hugh Jackman. It will be full attendance from all of us mums.''