The Classic BRIT Awards is to make a return after a five-year break.

The awards show will take place on June 13 at London's Royal Albert Hall hosted by Myleene Klass and Alexander Armstrong, and several big names are to perform at the prestigious event, including Andrea Bocelli, and Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's double act Ball & Boe.

Myleene - who will host her seventh Classic BRITs - said: ''I am incredibly excited and honoured to have been invited to host the Classic BRITs again.

''Classical music is my world. I can't remember a time when it wasn't in my life. It's wonderful to see this genre of music getting the platform it deserves and important the new generation of artists coming up through the ranks are represented too alongside the more established artists we all know and love.''

Alexander - who will be co-hosting his first ever Classic BRITs - added: ''It is wonderful to host the Classic BRIT Awards and celebrate such an amazing array of talent, with so many people watching at home.

''This is music that people love and I know our enthusiasm will come through loud and clear.''

Dame Vera Lynn - who turned 101 earlier this week - will be given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, which will also see Sir Bryn Terfel and Tokio Myers perform.

The ceremony will be broadcast on ITV and in partnership with Classic FM, and will celebrate music from the world of classical, film, television, theatre and games.

The Classic Brit Awards will also launch The Sound Of Classical poll to promote the best emerging artists and ones-to-watch in classical music.

The winner, who will be aged 30 or under, will be chosen by an expert panel and revealed at the ceremony in June.